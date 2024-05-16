armadillo23 in
Instagram cofounder Mike Krieger joins Anthropic
Just a day after OpenAI announced several high key departures from the company, Anthropic announces a key hire: Mike Krieger, one of the Instagram founders.
He'll be serving as the Chief Product Officer.
3
6587
hdgegjensSoftware Engineer
These foundation model companies can’t survive as standalone consumer products, the economics dont work. They should have hired some sales SVP from AWS. Alternatively the positioning does make them attractive as an acquisition target for a company looking for a Siri/Alexa competitor
1
