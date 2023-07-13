Where to relocate to?

Hello everyone,





I am asking a very broad question on where should I relocate to?

I am a product designer with an Indian passport.

I want to move to a country where the following parameters are marked as Good if not Great.

Things that are important to me:

High salary (I am ok with hustle and would want to work in a place where income is not capped)

Good enough work life balance - weekends off are ok enough for me to consider decent work life balance... Never understood nordic way of living where there is arguably too much balance

Ease of starting a business as an expat - would love to start a SaaS someday.

Ease of getting citizenship

Expat friendly







There are 3 countries that are on my radar currently and I am not sure which one to pursue and if there is anything out there that i dont know about





Australia Canada (may be i can work remotely in a USA company, earn in their levels while living in Canada) Germany Intersted to hear your thoughts on this.

I understand that its quite arguable on what is good and what is not, I will take comments with a pinch of salt 😊