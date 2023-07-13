19g617l06yh949 in
Where to relocate to?
Hello everyone,
I am asking a very broad question on where should I relocate to?
I am a product designer with an Indian passport.
I want to move to a country where the following parameters are marked as Good if not Great.
Things that are important to me:
- High salary (I am ok with hustle and would want to work in a place where income is not capped)
- Good enough work life balance - weekends off are ok enough for me to consider decent work life balance... Never understood nordic way of living where there is arguably too much balance
- Ease of starting a business as an expat - would love to start a SaaS someday.
- Ease of getting citizenship
- Expat friendly
There are 3 countries that are on my radar currently and I am not sure which one to pursue and if there is anything out there that i dont know about
- Australia
- Canada (may be i can work remotely in a USA company, earn in their levels while living in Canada)
- Germany
Intersted to hear your thoughts on this.
I understand that its quite arguable on what is good and what is not, I will take comments with a pinch of salt 😊
42
3852
Sort by:
BT7437Software Engineer
I currently live in Canada, Ontario and we are experiencing a housing crisis. It’s very expensive to live here in the bigger cities but I can’t say much for the sub-urban areas.
5
19g617l06yh949Product Designer
I see on Levels that designers earn ~ 150K CAD... Is that salary still not enough to ride the housing crisis wave?
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,486