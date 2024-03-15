ferryboat in  
Airbnb expands pay transparency to include total compensation, equity awards

"At Airbnb, we believe that greater transparency around employee compensation is critical to building a culture of trust and accountability. 


In 2023, every Airbnb employee globally was provided access to the base pay range, in addition to the bonus target for their current role. We are excited to share that we’ve now expanded this to include annual performance equity award targets2 for all employees globally. This means every employee can now see the total target compensation range for their role.3 Externally, we began sharing base pay hiring ranges on job postings in the United States in 2022"


Airbnb all around seems like a pretty great company. Allowing remote, paying transparently, high impact product. Props to them!


https://news.airbnb.com/pay-transparency-expanded-to-total-compensation-including-equity-awards/

We continue introducing greater transparency around compenstation. All employees globally can now see the total target compensation range for their roles.

That is actually a huge development, I gotta imagine they'll be getting way more applications now and, not only that, probably better candidate profiles too. Will be interested to see if any employees post some of that info publicly, but maybe they don't need to.
