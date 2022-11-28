Github Commit Authoring

I have been working on my startup for a while now, although the repo is private. I recently made the commits show up on my profile. What I realized is I was authoring the commits to a user that doesn't exist for the past 2 years and now I don't get the clout associated with a full github activity.





Obviously a small issue and just vanity however I would love to be able to properly author the past commits. Is there any way to do that for all commits by a user over the course of 2 years?