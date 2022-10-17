bigsalad in
Any advice for interviewing with Cash App?
Would love any helpful tips or questions i should be asking. Any insight into their design culturue ahead of time would be helpful as well
e182jfJxzIHProduct Designer at HubSpot
One question you might encounter is, "what do you do when design philosophies clash or are not in alignment across teams?" I had an interview there last year and got a question like that. Not sure if anything has changed but there are very strong opinions on design and customer experience so be confident in your responses.
worldsbestdogmomProduct Manager
what are the strong opinions on design and customer experience?
