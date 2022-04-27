I'm curious how the levels folks have landed at their level mapping, because if I'm honest having now worked at 3 larger companies.... I find there to be problems with some of them, and I believe it affects the view of what highest paying companies at various levels is. I think it's a big part of why LinkedIn is at the top of the pay band charts. Meta is the level it is in name only most of the time (I honestly think L4 at Google maps comparably to E5 at Meta, E3 and E4 would both be L3).

So like.... how are the levels formed? I've submitted a couple of how I think they stack up but do they ever get updated?