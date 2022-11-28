Veselin Nikolov in
Do a startup or join another corporate job? There's an alternative - cooperatives
Another perspective on career choice - https://medium.com/camplight/fired-why-cooperatives-might-be-your-next-career-choice-in-tech-73d689466609
What's you experience and opinion about cooperatives?
Disclaimer: I've been part of the Camplight cooperative for a couple of years now. We are a worker-owned venture-building platform cooperative.
ghg2000Product Designer
Are you all based in EU? The portfolio seems to suggest that but interested in learning how projects are selected or sourced http://portfolio.camplight.net/
