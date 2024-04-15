HR5HR in  
Tesla lays off more than 10%

https://www.cnbc.com/2024/04/15/tesla-shares-dip-in-premarket-trade-on-global-layoff-reports.html


No specific number was given but Musk's memo said more than 10%, which would mean at least 14k employees

Tesla will lay off more than 10% of its global workforce. Read the memo to employees from CEO Elon Musk.

scoutteam12Technical Program Manager  
"Some would-be Tesla customers are now skipping the brand owing to Musk’s incendiary rhetoric" Raise your hand if you're in this group like me. Loved the idea of a Tesla vehicle, but seeing the quality control issues, plus watching him tell the world he's basically insane, dissuaded me real quick.
40
AdtoctorSoftware Engineer  
Doesn't matter, recession is bad for every car company, it's still a better choice than their competitors, that's all that matters.
4

