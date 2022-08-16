Do you take time off for interviews?

Have onsites available for 5-7 different companies, but not sure if I should take time off to do them or split all of them up over many weeks.





One thing I am worried about is my manager knowing I am interviewing and also falling behind at my job if I take too much time off.





However, splitting up ~20-30 hour long interviews and doing them while working over maybe 2-3 weeks also sounds miserable





What would you do?