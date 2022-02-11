6ym891ukphg5xkq in
Best way to hone communication skills as an engineer?
Im learning that social skills are much more important than I once thought. It may even be more important than being technically apt. Anyone have any recommendations for how an engineer can become a more effective communicator?
5
1359
Sort by:
lemonsSoftware Engineer
As an interviewer, one thing I look for in interviews is if the person is always asking questions or at least saying something to help guide me to their understanding. So simply put, over-communicate, it doesn't hurt to be more clear. Naturally, you'll become a better communicator.
3
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,336