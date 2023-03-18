Microsoft Recruiter Screening - Nontraditional hire

So I just received a call from a Microsoft recruiter about a Product Design position and received a questionnaire I have to fill out. As a pivoter from a non-traditional background, how can I stand out and negotiate my T/C for this product design position? I dont want to get lowballed. Should I get a referral?





I've worked really hard transitioning from banking to UX/UI Design and just want to put out my best. Any helpful tips/guidance would be much appreciated!