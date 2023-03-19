In your opinion, which US city has the best salary to CoL ratio for Data Science?

I'm a junior in an undergrad Data Science program and I'm looking for general advice on which cities to look at for career opportunities when I graduate next year, based on the highest salary to CoL ratios. I'd love a work from home gig as much as anyone else. However, from what I've seen, much of the job listings that claim wfh still want you live near their office.





I have a wife and kid already, with the hope of having more kids once I graduate and get a decent paying job. My wife and I both agree that while it'd be nice to live and work in places like NYC, Seattle, SF, etc., it would be better if I could land a job where I'm making a comfortable wage for the area.





If it matters, I have an internship lined up with the Center of Bioinformatics at St. Jude Research Hospital this summer, though I don't care if my career is in medical science or something else entirely. I love learning, regardless of the subject/market.



