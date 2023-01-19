Lazarus05 in  
 

Referral for Internship

Hello all,

I am seeking internship opportunities in machine learning/Data Science or Software development. I am a Master's student at Northeastern University, studying Data Science, and I have experience in deep learning frameworks such as Tensorflow and Pytorch. I am also familiar with SQL and Bigquery and Spark.


If anyone has any leads or connections at companies, I would greatly appreciate a referral. I am looking to gain hands-on experience in the field and am excited to contribute my skills to a team working on cutting-edge technology.

Thank you in advance for any assistance.


Best

ThelangdatyagiSoftware Engineer  
https://www.reddit.com/r/csMajors/comments/10c2j4m/still_no_summer_internship/j4eoc9t?utm_medium=android_app&utm_source=share&context=3

Check this comment by me on Reddit. I should be able to refer you to BMOHarris Bank's intern positions but I would have no idea what tech stack they will use. So feel free to DM me on Reddit if you feel like applying.

In any case, good luck!
1

