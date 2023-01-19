Lazarus05 in
Referral for Internship
Hello all,
I am seeking internship opportunities in machine learning/Data Science or Software development. I am a Master's student at Northeastern University, studying Data Science, and I have experience in deep learning frameworks such as Tensorflow and Pytorch. I am also familiar with SQL and Bigquery and Spark.
If anyone has any leads or connections at companies, I would greatly appreciate a referral. I am looking to gain hands-on experience in the field and am excited to contribute my skills to a team working on cutting-edge technology.
Thank you in advance for any assistance.
Best
Check this comment by me on Reddit. I should be able to refer you to BMOHarris Bank's intern positions but I would have no idea what tech stack they will use. So feel free to DM me on Reddit if you feel like applying.
In any case, good luck!