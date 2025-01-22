LZ in
Poll
Meta E4 vs. C1 DS Manager?
Got two Data Science offers
Meta E4 DSPA low ball, HR only gave ranges and said I can negotiate with another offer to bump up the pay.
- Base: 171-190K
- Bonus: 15%
- Equity: 150-220K / 4 years
- Sign-on Bonus: unknown
- Total Comp / year: 234K~275K
Was initially interviewing for E5 but somehow messed up and ended up with E4.
Capital One Data Science Manager
- Base: 215K
- Bonus: 15K or double that if exceed expectation
- Equity: 20K if exceed expectation
- Sign-on Bonus: 30K
-----
PhD, 3 yoe in a field similar to C1, current comp 160K so either one will be a better choice.
My gut tells me to go with C1, but money-wise, does Meta mean a better pay long-term? I mean, with equity and refresh? Well... if I could survive there...
Select one
543 participants
25
11576
Sort by:
TenuredGeekSoftware Engineer
In the long run, Meta equity will almost certainly do better than Capital One's equity, and considering the crazy run Meta had in recent years too it could be a better bet to work there than Capital One. On the flip side, you're picking between being an IC and a manager here which comes with a bunch of other considerations. Do you want to be a people manager or would you rather do your own work and not have to worry about other people in that way?
9
LZData Science Manager a day ago
Well... Capital One's "Manager" isn't actually people manager. In credit card companies (or Finance in general), "manager" is just a band level like E3/L4. In my current company (that is in the similar line of business as C1), there are "director" roles with 0 report, and this role is just a pay band for the company to give these more senior ICs a higher pay. That said, the Data Science Manager role at C1 is still IC, but the senior level IC.
About
Public
Tech
Members
694,452