Meta E4 vs. C1 DS Manager?

Got two Data Science offers





Meta E4 DSPA low ball, HR only gave ranges and said I can negotiate with another offer to bump up the pay.

Base: 171-190K

Bonus: 15%

Equity: 150-220K / 4 years

Sign-on Bonus: unknown

Total Comp / year: 234K~275K





Was initially interviewing for E5 but somehow messed up and ended up with E4.





Capital One Data Science Manager

Base: 215K

Bonus: 15K or double that if exceed expectation

Equity: 20K if exceed expectation

Sign-on Bonus: 30K





-----

PhD, 3 yoe in a field similar to C1, current comp 160K so either one will be a better choice.





My gut tells me to go with C1, but money-wise, does Meta mean a better pay long-term? I mean, with equity and refresh? Well... if I could survive there...















