TechGeek99 in
Is Grokking System Design Pdf Book a good resource?
Planning to upskill my SD skills for Faang interviews
TenuredGeekSoftware Engineer 2 hours ago
Yeah, it’s solid for getting the basics down—especially if you’re newer to system design or haven’t done interviews in a while. It gives you a good framework for how to approach problems and covers the common patterns interviewers expect. That said, don’t just memorize the examples. Try to actually understand why each design works so you can adapt under pressure. Also worth pairing it with mock interviews or watching YouTube breakdowns to see how people reason through problems in real time.
