What is LeetCode?
I'm still in high school but keep seeing LeetCode in all of the interview question posts. What is it, actually? Do companies really use questions on there for their interviews?
J.HayesSoftware Engineer
It's like interview training, sort of. They host challenging problems and some companies will use those as the basis for their interview questions. I remember having to do a leetcode type problem in my interview and it was the only time in my job I've run into anything like it lol, still not sure why they used it. Just wish I could remember what it was
