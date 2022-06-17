Product Manager leveling when switching companies

Would appreciate some perspective on my current job search situation. thanks!





I've been a technical PM at a traditional asset manager for 2 years, but at the company for 5 years. My experience has been internal applications and data management. Previously, I held product marketing roles. I'm on track to make VP (= Senior PM) by the end of the year.





I'm interested in leaving my company for a smaller / tech-orientated organization and would like the product-focus to be external / customer facing.





It's been difficult getting interviews for Senior PM roles because I don't have the explicit 5 yrs of customer facing PM experience. I'm frustrated because I have worked on external products during my marketing years and I currently manage a junior PM. I know my responsibilities are at the Senior PM level.





Questions:

Should I change my search to look for PM roles that require only 2 years of experience, or would this be selling myself short? Is it normal to have to take a step back in your PM career if you don't have those explicit 5+ years of experience? Is this all dependent on leveling at other companies?



