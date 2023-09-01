Looking for a letter of interest

I am trying to move to the US, but due to budget cuts I can't move within the company, even though my manager would support it. Getting a company to sponsor me is also super tough at the moment. After writing lots and lots of applications with basically 0 repsonse rate, I decided to take matters into my own hands and am preparing to self-petition for an EB-2 National Interest Waiver visa.







I got nearly all the documents ready, the only thing missing is a letter of interest from a company or individual. This letter is just to show that there is an actual interest in my proposed endeavor in the US and is not binding in any sense. Also the letter would be written by my lawyer, so there's not much effort involved.





Could anyone from the US help me out with this? I already contacted a few acquaintances but it seems like this is a rather unusual ask and I couldn't get that letter done yet. I would really appreciate it and I definitely will buy you a beer!





I'm a software engineer with nearly 7 YoE mainly in the backend at a large enterprise software company. My proposed endeavor is focused around improving software quality by incorporating automated combinatorial testing methods into the dev lifecycle as I hold a patent related to that.