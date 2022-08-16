Anyone experiencing proximity bias in their hybrid work situation?

I felt like I was getting distant from the rest of my team who is mostly local and wanted to figure out how I could be more present since I live 2hrs away. Making that drive twice a week was insane, especially when gas was like $6 a gal. I looked up ideas and saw that in a survey of more than 1,100 enterprise workers, Prezi found that 66% said proximity bias exists in their company culture, favoring the colleagues who make it into the office regularly. But only 8% reported having all of their meetings entirely in person. And I believe it too. Virtual meetings are nothing like in-person and sadly I feel like us remote folks get the short straw when things take off or decisions get made.





