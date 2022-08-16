gFrancis78 in
Anyone experiencing proximity bias in their hybrid work situation?
I felt like I was getting distant from the rest of my team who is mostly local and wanted to figure out how I could be more present since I live 2hrs away. Making that drive twice a week was insane, especially when gas was like $6 a gal. I looked up ideas and saw that in a survey of more than 1,100 enterprise workers, Prezi found that 66% said proximity bias exists in their company culture, favoring the colleagues who make it into the office regularly. But only 8% reported having all of their meetings entirely in person. And I believe it too. Virtual meetings are nothing like in-person and sadly I feel like us remote folks get the short straw when things take off or decisions get made.
L202nuEwU7Frontend Software Engineer
I can relate to this. I prefer seeing and working with the people who come in. We can be friends and bond over the nonsense. You know, the gossip part of the job. I know anon sites like this one has it's upsides, but there's something about going to lunch with someone that hits different.
1200baudSolution Architect at Google
It takes an immense amount of work if your job entails anything but task driven functions to keep visibility high. I worked remotely for over a decade in the East Coast on a team that was mostly located in London and if i didn't make the effort to keep communication and "socializing" open, I'd start fading from conversations.
