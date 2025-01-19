worldsworstgoogler0 in  
Which MSc degree will set me apart for SWE? MSc Computing (1-year conversion course) or MSc Applied Stats&Datamining?

Hi All,


I’m planning to transition into SWE in Q3/Q4 2026 and to help with this shift, I’m looking at applying for a Master’s programme. My goal is to get into a top, or at least good, SWE grad scheme in London rather than starting at smaller, lesser-known companies.


I’m currently enrolled in a 6-month part-time coding bootcamp to build my technical skills.


I’m applying to two CS conversion courses in London, but they’re very competitive, so I’m considering St Andrews as a backup. I’m looking at two different Master’s programmes there and would love some input on which one to prioritize:


Option A) MSc Computing and Information Technology

Option B) MSc Applied Statistics and Datamining


The reason I’m leaning towards Option B is that it would help differentiate me from candidates who have a traditional 3-year undergrad CS degree. Option A is a one-year conversion course and seems more limited in the number of modules it offers, whereas Option B feels like it has a broader, more academically challenging curriculum.


I’m planning to continue learning coding on my own in my free time, as I’m aware that university courses will only cover the basics.


Any thoughts or advice? Would love to hear from anyone who’s been through a similar transition.


Thanks!

MLE3760ML / AI 16 hours ago
The degree itself is extremely unlikely to set you apart.

Speaking from my personal experience (so take it with a grain of salt), it would be better for me to have done an academically easier masters and work on the side (either at a job or on own side projects or open source contribs).

In my experience, companies and hiring managers value professional experience significantly more than education. Maybe it's slightly different in the UK tho, since the university system is much more elitist.
worldsworstgoogler0Data Scientist 15 hours ago
Thanks so much for sharing your perspective! I can see how an MSc in Applied Statistics would be very academically demanding (at least to me) and leave me with little time for side projects. In contrast, an MSc in Computing seems like it would give me more flexibility. I’d also love the chance to socialize with people from different advanced CS courses during shared electives and potentially work on side coding projects with them. Your point about professional experience being more valuable than education is a great reminder and definitely something I’ll keep in mind as I make my decision. The only thing that worries me is competing with people who have full 3- or 4-year CS degrees from top schools, rather than a conversion course like mine. And yeah, the university system in the UK is definitely elitist - I’ve seen friends land top CS grad jobs despite not doing much during their undergrad, simply because they graduated from a top 4 university for CS and had great grades. Do you have any other tips for a future MSc CS student? Like how to find people to code with or make the most of the course?
