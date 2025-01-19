Which MSc degree will set me apart for SWE? MSc Computing (1-year conversion course) or MSc Applied Stats&Datamining?

Poll

Hi All,





I’m planning to transition into SWE in Q3/Q4 2026 and to help with this shift, I’m looking at applying for a Master’s programme. My goal is to get into a top, or at least good, SWE grad scheme in London rather than starting at smaller, lesser-known companies.





I’m currently enrolled in a 6-month part-time coding bootcamp to build my technical skills.





I’m applying to two CS conversion courses in London, but they’re very competitive, so I’m considering St Andrews as a backup. I’m looking at two different Master’s programmes there and would love some input on which one to prioritize:





Option A) MSc Computing and Information Technology

Option B) MSc Applied Statistics and Datamining





The reason I’m leaning towards Option B is that it would help differentiate me from candidates who have a traditional 3-year undergrad CS degree. Option A is a one-year conversion course and seems more limited in the number of modules it offers, whereas Option B feels like it has a broader, more academically challenging curriculum.





I’m planning to continue learning coding on my own in my free time, as I’m aware that university courses will only cover the basics.





Any thoughts or advice? Would love to hear from anyone who’s been through a similar transition.





Thanks!