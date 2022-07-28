Kashyap Challapalli in
Sophomore SWE opportunities
Hey everyone, I was wondering if anyone knew of any sophomore swe internship opportunities or how to differentiate yourself at traditional big N companies or unicorns as a sophomore. When would I need to apply and everything?
DevOps Engineer at Amazon
Build a small project over the summer. It doesn’t have to be too complicated, but shows your willing to learn and try new things. You can upload to GitHub to make it public and show it off.
Software Engineer
Second this and adding submitting projects at virtual hackathons that way you can add a team and project management component to the story. You can find a ton on mlh.org
