Looking for a lead data scientist to work on optimization, persnolization problems in marketing. Please reach out to me if you are looking to understand below
 ◦ Demonstrable End to End Application of Supervised/Unsupervised Learning Algorithms such as Decision Trees, Random Forest, XgBoost, Logistic Regression, Matrix Factorization, Reinforcement Learning.
 ◦ Experience in modern scripting languages such as Python or R.
 ◦ Experience with Propensity Modeling, Uplift Modeling, Casual Inference, Marketing attribution models
 ◦ Experience with working with Big Data platforms such as Hadoop, Spark, GCP, Azure or AWS.  
 ◦ Experience using statistical techniques to generate actionable insights for business. 


TC: 220K+

houndoomData Science  
Do you have a link? There's no DM
XgboostData Science Manager  
https://careers.homedepot.com/job/16255691/lead-data-scientist-marketing-online-remote-atlanta-ga/

