Interview with a startup CEO
How do you prepare for an interview with a CEO? What do they want to hear? What you should avoid saying?
Any tips?
peopleonmarsProduct Manager
Post-interview update (still don't know if I got the job or not): 30 min with the CEO, questions he asked: Tell me more about your previous experiences. Why do you want to work for this company? What does it mean to be a product manager to you? Where do you see the product you are going to work on going? Where do you see the industry going? Questions I asked: Is the company profitable? (he said no) How much runway does the company have? What are the next milestones you are planning to achieve for the next investment round? ( I had more, but we ran out of time) What do you think?
OreoDomino2424Product Manager
That sounds perfectly sound and solid. For the next time, when speaking to senior leaders, try and ask about what their current priorities and concerns are. Ask how you can help, or, even better, suggest how you can help.
Regardless, sounds like you did well. Good luck!
