Capital One Devops Engineer Power day Help Please

Hi I really need help prepping for a Capital One Devops Engineer interview.





I have the basic info of 2 Technical interviews, 1 Behavioral Interview, and 1 Case Interview. I am looking for more specific information.





What kind of questions will they ask in the technical interviews for me as a DevOps engineer? I would like to know specific samples if possible. I know it will be stuff about Docker, Kubernetes, AWS, etc. but that is vague and I would like to know what to expect.





Furthermore, for the Case Interview, a lot of the youtube video and resources focus a lot on the Business aspect of the case. But I am told there will be a technical aspect for DevOps but can't really predict what they would ask.





I would really appreciate insightful answers or info that is not too vague. This would be a HUGE life changing jump for me in my career so would appreciate as much help as possible. Thanks!