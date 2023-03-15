starDust in
Too late for Summer Internship 2023
I am a graduate student looking for summer 2023 internships. I haven't landed an offer yet. Is it too late to keep looking given the market condition?
madscienceSoftware Engineer
No, it shouldn't be too late, but coming down to the wire for sure. I've heard a lot of internship opportunities have been cut in the market. I'd definitely start looking for opportunities at smaller companies and leveraging your connections. Levels has a pretty up-to-date internship page as well, which may help: https://www.levels.fyi/internships/
starDustComputer Science at Northeastern University
Thank you
