Raman Dwivedi in
Seeking backend engineering roles
I'm currently on the lookout for backend development opportunities. With over 2.5 years of experience, I’ve built and maintained scalable systems, designed robust backend solutions, and mentored junior engineers along the way. My expertise spans end-to-end feature development, distributed event processing, and AI-powered solutions, and I’m eager to bring these skills to a new challenge. If you know of any open roles or can offer advice on navigating this next phase, I’d appreciate any leads or connections!
4
1611
Sort by:
KevinArellano94Software Engineer
Send over your github and LinkedIn. I have some folks who contacted me I can send them over to you. Also connections and references don't hurt.
2
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,585