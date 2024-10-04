Seeking backend engineering roles

I'm currently on the lookout for backend development opportunities. With over 2.5 years of experience, I’ve built and maintained scalable systems, designed robust backend solutions, and mentored junior engineers along the way. My expertise spans end-to-end feature development, distributed event processing, and AI-powered solutions, and I’m eager to bring these skills to a new challenge. If you know of any open roles or can offer advice on navigating this next phase, I’d appreciate any leads or connections!