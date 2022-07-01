Everyone needs data analysis skills

Amazon announced a new service in their food business. It seems no matter what the industry, selling data is the revenue driver.





The new service will give brands access to information about how their products are discovered, considered and purchased, which will then help them make informed decisions about promotions and ad campaigns. Brands will also get access to anonymized data about how their products rank and perform. The service will also provide performance metrics for in-store campaigns, such as digital signage.





