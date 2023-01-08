Discussion about Data Science CV/Resume Length

Hello everyone,





I have been sticking to the one-page resume but I got nowhere with it. Recently, I came across a Software Engineering Manager (SWEM) at Google, Ex SWEM at Amazon, Booking, and he claimed that he received offers at all MAANG.





So this guy is promoting the idea of listing all the relevant experiences in detail and definitely going for many pages. He mentioned that one page won't probably make you pass ATS, and no one will get any useful information from two sentences for each experience, so it kinda makes sense.





To give more context, I am a second-year data science master's student. I have two working experiences (2 YoE). Did a handful of strong side projects. I don't consider myself mid-level yet.





So what do you think about that? Should I still stick to one page, eliminating many details? Or list all relevant experiences and go for many pages?





Highly appreciate your discussion and suggestions!