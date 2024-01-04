Career path: Finance Vs Tech





A bit about myself: I have a phd in engineering and almost all my friends are in tech so I kinda have some FOMO. Plus I feel tech is cool and eventually is what driving the economy (like growth is linked to technology way more than capital and labor ). I’m also fine with relocation. On the other hand, there is still a lot to learn in Finance, and I can easily find something fun here too.





YOE: 3 yrs, TC: 300k

Hi, I need some input/idea for career path. I’m currently a quant at a bank (sell side). Things are pretty good here, but looking for something more challenging. I’m not sure if I should stay in Finance and maybe try buy side (hedge funds and stuff) for a while, or switch to tech. I really appreciate any opinion!