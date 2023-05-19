Internship salary negotiation

Hello, everyone, I'm a 2nd year of MSCS student who changed major with PhD degree in other areas. I got an internship opportunity but I just knew that my salary is the same with the undergraduate intern but lower than MS internship in the same company. I'm actually not very care about it because I think the opportunity with hands on experience is more important for my situation. But I'd like to learn from you as a newbore in this area that if I need to talk to HR and how to talk to them for this issue.

Thank you for your suggestions!