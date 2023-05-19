agneshua in
Internship salary negotiation
Hello, everyone, I'm a 2nd year of MSCS student who changed major with PhD degree in other areas. I got an internship opportunity but I just knew that my salary is the same with the undergraduate intern but lower than MS internship in the same company. I'm actually not very care about it because I think the opportunity with hands on experience is more important for my situation. But I'd like to learn from you as a newbore in this area that if I need to talk to HR and how to talk to them for this issue.
Thank you for your suggestions!
bcnecoProgram Manager
If you already accepted the offer and you are working, it'll be tough to get anything done. You risk playing office politics games and damaging your relationship with your manager. If you need to, I'd try to bring any data points you have to also help justify it. Any projects or money you brought to the company would be helpful.
agneshuaComputer Science
Thank you for your suggestion. I really appreciate it. Yeah, I understand what you said. So, I should talk about it before accepting the offer. So far I just accepted the offer but haven't signed the employment contract and haven't started the internship yet.
