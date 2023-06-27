Certificate collectors!





-HarvardX's Computer Science for Web Programming (XSeries)





-MicroBachelors® Program in Full Stack Application Development





-MicroMasters® Program in Software Development





-MicroMasters® Program in Algorithms and Data Structures





-Agile Project Management





I've a prior degree in Plant Biology and I'm passionate about shifting career into Computer Science (Software development). I want to know if I'm being realistic or delusional.

As an aspiring software developer... Do the following professional certification in edx courses guarantee me an opportunity to secure a remote role as a software developer.