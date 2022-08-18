iq83y1hbr in
Malwarebytes lays off 125 employees citing ‘strategic reorg’
This represents about 14% of its global workforce and most of the layoffs were made in the San Francisco area.
Founder, Marcin Kleczynski, said “In recent months, we have increasingly refocused our business on SMB and mid-market customer segments in alignment with our mission to protect the underserved. We are shifting our go-to-market strategy to prioritize growing in these markets, including expanding our channel partnerships and accelerating our momentum with managed service providers (MSPs). Unfortunately, this has meant revisiting our current enterprise sales function and recalibrating the sales organization.”
qv8j13nihvceSoftware Engineer
Those folks should be able to find jobs anywhere honestly. There's a great need for in-house cyber folks.
