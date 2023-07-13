IyO9dvwzez9NQEpAgJ in
Looking for tips/referrals/recommendations
Hey everyone,
I graduated with a BS in Comp Sci. (AI/ML Concentration) and a data science minor in December 2022. I have completed two rather robust ML projects one focusing on US Health Care data and the other data from a major historical US event and predicting the socioeconomic effects on the surrounding area. I am hopefully applying to GT OMSCS in the very near future but unfortunately I had no internships and am struggling to even get interviews for entry level positions because I lack experience. Any help/advice/etc. would be greatly appreciated.
Thanks all!
4
1783
Sort by:
IyO9dvwzez9NQEpAgJSoftware Engineer
Currently NC but willing to relocate almost anywhere. I do have some but I’ve been told I might want to post more little projects etc. on GitHub
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,482
I find that most HMs are looking for proof. Do you have any working examples of your work?