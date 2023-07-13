Looking for tips/referrals/recommendations

Hey everyone,

I graduated with a BS in Comp Sci. (AI/ML Concentration) and a data science minor in December 2022. I have completed two rather robust ML projects one focusing on US Health Care data and the other data from a major historical US event and predicting the socioeconomic effects on the surrounding area. I am hopefully applying to GT OMSCS in the very near future but unfortunately I had no internships and am struggling to even get interviews for entry level positions because I lack experience. Any help/advice/etc. would be greatly appreciated.





Thanks all!