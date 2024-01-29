QuandaleDingle69 in
Is CompSci right for me?
Gonna be honest, I am mainly doing this for the money and WFH/Remote possibilities. To note, I’m 23, going back to school in the fall. And I am horrendously bad at math due to a learning disability and asbergers. After juggling with what I wanna do with life, I looked into a software engineer career, and I decided to go forward with it. I know not every position right out of school pays top dollar. My question is kinda a 2 parter. Is software engineering right for me? My second question is for anyone in the role. Starting out or not, people work alot of hours in this role. Do you get paid OT for it? If not, what’s really the point of working a lot, especially starting out, if you’re not making any extra money?
One thing to consider is that while the money can be good, it can also have its downsides, and no amount of money is worth doing something that doesn't work for you or align with your values.
What's overtime?
Jokes aside, most folks in software don't get paid OT. You're typically on a salary, and while you may work OT you don't usually get paid for it. Depending on the company, there may be time in lieu offered, or your schedule may be flexible enough that working late may be offset by starting later the next day, but it depends.
It's really important to develop clear and healthy boundaries for work life balance.