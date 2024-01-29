Is CompSci right for me?

Gonna be honest, I am mainly doing this for the money and WFH/Remote possibilities. To note, I’m 23, going back to school in the fall. And I am horrendously bad at math due to a learning disability and asbergers. After juggling with what I wanna do with life, I looked into a software engineer career, and I decided to go forward with it. I know not every position right out of school pays top dollar. My question is kinda a 2 parter. Is software engineering right for me? My second question is for anyone in the role. Starting out or not, people work alot of hours in this role. Do you get paid OT for it? If not, what’s really the point of working a lot, especially starting out, if you’re not making any extra money?