Apple Internship timeline

Hello! I interviewed with Apple for a Product Design Internship in the Fall. I made it through all 3 stages, but I have not heard anything from them. The recruiter last said they are waiting for leadership to finalize their programs/projects, but that was several weeks ago. I am hoping to start in September, but the school semester is fast approaching. Has anyone interviewing for Fall internships at Apple heard anything back from their recruiters? How long has this process taken last Fall?