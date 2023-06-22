Joshua O'Connor in
Garmin Internship Process
Has anyone here interned at Garmin? Thats my next goal and im curious if their interview process is similar to big tech as they are a big company.
SmileyCoyote
Their interview process is a bit different in that they don’t just drill Leetcode at you. I interviewed for their intern position last year and it was a lot of OOP questions and some practical coding tests. If you’re more embedded, expect C questions like what’s a pointer and how address space works. Glassdoor actually has a ton of great resources for their interview process. In all, it was a lot more chill than other companies.
1jaComputer Science
Thank you that’s good to know
