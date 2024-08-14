TechGeek99 in
Microsoft SE II Interview Confirmed, seeking tips on OOD/HLD
Currently working as a vendor, and interviewing next week for Prague-Based FTE role, SE II.
If you interviewed for MS SE II before, what type of questions they asked you? How did you prepare?
1st round is DSA: Practicing Neetcode.io
2nd round OOP: what is this interview, and how to prepare? Does it include coding or is it just theoreticall questions?
3rd round System Design: Studying Grokking SD Book. Is it enough?
Does MS use codility? Or other tools?
Appreciate any tips on preparations and if you shared your experience
#tech #microsoft #interview
2
1353
Sort by:
3TechniqueGuySoftware Engineer at Microsoft
I'd say your prep for rounds 1 and 3 are solid, the Grokking book really helped me out. For round 2, I've heard people get different experiences, some of it was just theoretical, identifying classes, services, etc. but some were also expected to code the solution. For me, I was expected to code it. I don't remember the question I had exactly, but it was something like: Design a coffee maker machine class with a coffee maker that has a screen. Users can interact with the screen to customize the ratio of ingredients or something and I had to design a class with public APIs to represent the coffee maker, which will be called by the screen.
1
TechGeek99Software Engineer
Did they ask you to produce output since it’s on codility? Or just explain the thought process
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,585