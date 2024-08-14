Microsoft SE II Interview Confirmed, seeking tips on OOD/HLD

Currently working as a vendor, and interviewing next week for Prague-Based FTE role, SE II.





If you interviewed for MS SE II before, what type of questions they asked you? How did you prepare?





1st round is DSA: Practicing Neetcode.io





2nd round OOP: what is this interview, and how to prepare? Does it include coding or is it just theoreticall questions?





3rd round System Design: Studying Grokking SD Book. Is it enough?





Does MS use codility? Or other tools?





Appreciate any tips on preparations and if you shared your experience





