should I email a recruiter after applying?

I applied for a new grad position at a company where I previously interned but didn't get a full-time role.

I have the recruiter's name for that specific role from the person who referred me.





Should I reach out to the recruiter letting her know my background at the company and my enthusiasm for the role or will the recruiter be annoyed? And if so, should i include anything else in the email





I'm just super anxious since I applied for an intern role and another new grad role here and got rejected without an interview despite having interned here last year and getting a referral- not to mention the current market.