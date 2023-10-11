m357 in
should I email a recruiter after applying?
I applied for a new grad position at a company where I previously interned but didn't get a full-time role.
I have the recruiter's name for that specific role from the person who referred me.
Should I reach out to the recruiter letting her know my background at the company and my enthusiasm for the role or will the recruiter be annoyed? And if so, should i include anything else in the email
I'm just super anxious since I applied for an intern role and another new grad role here and got rejected without an interview despite having interned here last year and getting a referral- not to mention the current market.
2
1585
Sort by:
bringeeRecruiter
Send the email. There's like a 5% chance the recruiter gets annoyed with it and even if they do, it won't affect your candidacy for the company or anything unless you're rude about it. I would just be careful about mentioning that you got the recruiter's contact info from your referral. I'm not sure about the company, but some recruiters and companies really don't like sharing contact info like that outside of the org if there's no precedent.
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,511