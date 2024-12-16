Btrme13 in
AWS Mini Loop for BizOps PgM Non-Tech
Hello! Does anyone know what kind of questions to expect in a mini loop interview for BizOps PgM?
Last month I was regected for a similar position with another team. The recruiter contacted me a few days ago for this opportunity and told me that I will do a mini loop with questions not related to LP. I wonder what questions should expect. Any insights?
aminegnMechanical Engineer
How was it finally? I am going through the same thing
