Btrme13  
AWS Mini Loop for BizOps PgM Non-Tech

Hello! Does anyone know what kind of questions to expect in a mini loop interview for BizOps PgM?

Last month I was regected for a similar position with another team. The recruiter contacted me a few days ago for this opportunity and told me that I will do a mini loop with questions not related to LP. I wonder what questions should expect. Any insights?

aminegn  
How was it finally? I am going through the same thing

