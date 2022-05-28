pepethefrog in
Suggestion: Quantitative Researcher as a role
Suggest adding Quant Researcher as a role since some funds/companies have both data scientists and quant researchers as separate roles.
OverfittinSoftware Engineer
Quantitative Analyst and Quantitative Developer are also common titles in the quantitative finance industry that are neither reflected nor really close to current titles on levels.fyi, it would be great to have those as well.
