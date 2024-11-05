Microsoft Post launch Engineering team

Nip Nop in
How is team culture in Microsoft Hyderabad PLE surface team for senior TPM.
decentmimeSoftware Engineer
I have a few friends who work in Microsoft Hyderabad but not exactly the PLE surface team. I've heard the work culture is great. Pretty standard for a big tech company. Although I'm sure it depends on your specific team and manager, as long as you get your work done on time and make all your commitments there shouldn't be anything troubling.
