I need some guidance here. Full stack or Backend or Data engineer/Analytics

Hi, I am currently working in a mid size tech company and I have a work experience of 1.5 years. The tech stack that I am working on in my current company is SQL and creating some very basic ETL using kettle pentaho tool. I feel that this ETL tool is not used much in the industry and also my current tech stack won't help me find my next job in the industry. Also, in my current role there is not much growth in tech stack or the work that I am doing and it feels like I am stuck. I am planning to switch so I need to learn something that will help me get good job opportunities in the future and also decent salary. I am planning to learn full stack development but I have started feeling that due to changing nature of the frameworks or libraries and also may different tech stacks for creating applications, I will become difficult for me to keep up with the changing nature of this domain. Also, I don't want to pick a tech stack that is changing rapidly because I don't want to constantly study a lot. I need some suggestions on what I should choose, should I go with full stack development or just the backend development (I feel that this will be a bit easy than learning full stack since I am not very good with frontend) or I should pick data engineering/analytics since due to my current job I have a good hands-on in writing SQL queries. I don't have enough idea if there are many job opportunities for data engineers/analysts field as there are for full stack or Backend engineers. Also, is the salary range as good for data engineers as it is for full stack/backend engineers.

I need some guidance here. Please help me decide.