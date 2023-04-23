Is anyone else having a hard time getting interviews right now?

I'm a senior software engineer with 5 years of post-college experence.

I'm in the midwest applying for remote positions accross the country.

I dont apply for a role unless I truly meet the vast majority of requirements.

I feel my resume is strong and easily digestable.







I've applied to 25+ companies over the past 6 weeks and only got a callback from 2.

Are things really that competitive right now?