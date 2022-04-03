Microsoft Recruitment

Hi, I applied for a Principal PM role at Microsoft. A MS recruiter reached out and during the recruiter interview, mentioned I'm being considered for a Senior PM role rather because my experience fits that. I went on to have an interview with the hiring manager who mentioned that while I don't fit the principal role he's recruiting for, my profile was good enough for a role at MS and was looking for a Senior PM role I could fit in. The recruiter has reached out after that to seek concent to keep my CV and profile on record for any future senior PM role.





Anyone been in similar position, and will I really be considered for later as mentioned?