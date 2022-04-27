devj in
Query on Stocks salary data
I have a question that the stock amounts mentioned in the salary submissions list are per year or a spread over 4 years, as generally companies give x amount vested over 4 year span.
Please some one confirm.
2
2357
19g615l1xxn3c3Software Engineer
They are per year. If you were to provide the 4 years spread, levels.fyi would convert that into a per year stock.
4
19g615l08cvxjhFull-Stack Software Engineer
Thanks for clarifying..
1
