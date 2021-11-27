Do you guys have trading restrictions from being engineers?

Does your company restrict you from trading any stocks?

I'm in a finance company but like, I'm an engineer! I really don't have access to any info.

I didn't know it was a thing until I joined my current firm and I had to get out of some positions at a loss. I also can't day trade! Like I know I shouldn't be trading when I have work, but there are times when I don't have any tickets line up and I just want to make some money for groceries.

Oh well, at least I can do ETFs and large caps. I do miss day trading though.