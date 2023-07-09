Transition from Analytics consultant->solutions architect

Hello

Loved the forum and the level of discussions here





I am an analytics consultant and i work with clients in developing analytics solutions , translating needs from users and identifying how analytics can solve those problems and structuring solutions which my technical team will develop and deliver.

I am considering moving from my current role into an analytics solutions architect of sorts.





Can you please help me in how I can make the transition happen ?

Are there certifications which I can do to move into that role ? what is the kind of work you do if you are a solution architect already ?