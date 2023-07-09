BebbiMeister in
Transition from Analytics consultant->solutions architect
Hello
Loved the forum and the level of discussions here
I am an analytics consultant and i work with clients in developing analytics solutions , translating needs from users and identifying how analytics can solve those problems and structuring solutions which my technical team will develop and deliver.
I am considering moving from my current role into an analytics solutions architect of sorts.
Can you please help me in how I can make the transition happen ?
Are there certifications which I can do to move into that role ? what is the kind of work you do if you are a solution architect already ?
9
2511
Sort by:
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,486
One of my suggestions is to start off working as a consultant with a contract co. Most can put you into a contract to hire situation if you want. That’s the easiest why I was able to get into various places.
Besides, you get to have them more or less be your agent for clients/businesses you may not even be aware of.
I also assume you’ve hit the LinkedIn, Indeed and other such places.