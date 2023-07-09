BebbiMeister in  
Data Science Manager  

Transition from Analytics consultant->solutions architect

Hello

Loved the forum and the level of discussions here


I am an analytics consultant and i work with clients in developing analytics solutions , translating needs from users and identifying how analytics can solve those problems and structuring solutions which my technical team will develop and deliver.

I am considering moving from my current role into an analytics solutions architect of sorts.


Can you please help me in how I can make the transition happen ?

Are there certifications which I can do to move into that role ? what is the kind of work you do if you are a solution architect already ?

TBirdSoftware Engineer  
You have a great background to easily pivot anywhere you want. Thanks for all of your answers.

One of my suggestions is to start off working as a consultant with a contract co. Most can put you into a contract to hire situation if you want. That’s the easiest why I was able to get into various places.

Besides, you get to have them more or less be your agent for clients/businesses you may not even be aware of.

I also assume you’ve hit the LinkedIn, Indeed and other such places.
