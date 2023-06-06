Akshay Sharma in  
Testing (SDET)  

Looking for a QA job opportunity in Canada

Hi All,

I am writing this post with the hope that something positive will happen. I am looking for a job and I am immediately available to join as QA tester.


I have 6 years of industry experience as QA analyst with different organizations.


Following are my skills:

Automation Testing, Manual Testing, STLC, SDLC, MYSQL, SOAP UI, APPIUM, Application Automation, POSTMAN, Load Runner, Test Rail, Defect Management, Sales force, Visual force (Pages, Component & Controller) pages, Force.com

I have experience working on both agile and waterfall methodology.


Highest qualification: Masters in engineering.

Preferred location: Anywhere in Canada

Email id: akshay.sharma110317@gmail.com


Any help regarding an opportunity will be highly appreciated and it will be of great support.

