Tech Dinosaurs?
What are the dinosaurs of the tech industry that are basically surviving because so many F500 companies don't want to use other systems for ERP and all?
Here are the ones I can think of
- Oracle
- SAP
- IBM
- Cisco
I'm not going to include Apple, Microsoft, and Adobe in this list because I feel like they're still very relevant and a lot more innovative than the ones listed above.
19g615kzt3hrlqSecurity Software Engineer
Google and MS also rely on SAP's ERP so by following your logic, they are also dinos
