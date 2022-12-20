Google Team Match Odds

Hello, I am currently a senior in university. I am a former 3x facebook/meta intern but got no return offer this past summer :(. I was invited to apply to interview at google in august and passed interviews in late october. After interviews I had team matching pushed back to January.





In the meantime I have secured a decent offer of ~140k TC with lcol but Im not super excited about WLB and location sucks. I have final rounds scheduled with two other companies but both are lower in priority than google to me.





I told my google recruiter about the competing offer in loose details and they told me to think about accepting because they are unsure about how many spots or how long it will take to match. I gave google a pretty broad range of products i would work on and gave the biggest locations in my form.





Im curious to know how likely people think it is that that I could get an offer from google. Is there anything i can do to make an offer from google more likely? Thank you for in advance.





TLDR: Got through google interviews and it seems like there might not be a match; is there anything I can do.